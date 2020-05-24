  1. Home
Betaal Twitter Review: Shah Rukh Khan backed horror thriller series opens to mixed reviews from netizens

On Sunday, Twitter was abuzz with reactions to Betaal as netizens used social media to share their thoughts on the series. Check out Betaal's Twitter reactions below.
5358 reads Mumbai
Joining the bandwagon of gritty drama series, Netflix's new series Betaal has now begun streaming. The series backed by Shah Rukh Khan had generated a moderate amount of buzz before release. The limited series is now out and while Amazon's Paatal Lok may offer some tough competition, Betaal already seems to have impressed netizens. On Sunday, Twitter was abuzz with reactions to Betaal as netizens used social media to share their thoughts on the series.  

Betaal stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai in the leading roles with Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand in pivotal roles. The series released today and has been co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Blumhouse Television, and SK Global Entertainment. Unlike other shows, Betaal is only a four-episode series that revolves around Indian folklore and draws inspiration from the legendary Vikram-Betaal. 

The series seems to have opened to mixed response on Twitter. One user wrote, "The best thing about #Betaal is that it is not like your typical horror series. The plot is fresh and unique and it has many elements to it. Everyone should watch this series at least once. #BetaalOnNetflix @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk." While another netizen tweeted, "Complete Watching #Betaal !! Mind-blowing Visuals, Griping Storyline Well placed Horror Elements everything is top notch !! India's first Zombie thriller Series #Betaal." 

Check out Betaal's Twitter Reactions below: 

Do you plan on watching Betaal? Let us know in the comments below. 

