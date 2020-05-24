Betaal Twitter Review: Shah Rukh Khan backed horror thriller series opens to mixed reviews from netizens

On Sunday, Twitter was abuzz with reactions to Betaal as netizens used social media to share their thoughts on the series. Check out Betaal's Twitter reactions below.

Joining the bandwagon of gritty drama series, Netflix's new series Betaal has now begun streaming. The series backed by Shah Rukh Khan had generated a moderate amount of buzz before release. The limited series is now out and while Amazon's Paatal Lok may offer some tough competition, Betaal already seems to have impressed netizens. On Sunday, Twitter was abuzz with reactions to Betaal as netizens used social media to share their thoughts on the series.

Betaal stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai in the leading roles with Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand in pivotal roles. The series released today and has been co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Blumhouse Television, and SK Global Entertainment. Unlike other shows, Betaal is only a four-episode series that revolves around Indian folklore and draws inspiration from the legendary Vikram-Betaal.

The series seems to have opened to mixed response on Twitter. One user wrote, "The best thing about #Betaal is that it is not like your typical horror series. The plot is fresh and unique and it has many elements to it. Everyone should watch this series at least once. #BetaalOnNetflix @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk." While another netizen tweeted, "Complete Watching #Betaal !! Mind-blowing Visuals, Griping Storyline Well placed Horror Elements everything is top notch !! India's first Zombie thriller Series #Betaal."

Check out Betaal's Twitter Reactions below:

The best thing about #Betaal is that it is not like your typical horror series. The plot is fresh and unique and it has many elements to it. Everyone should watch this series at least once. #BetaalOnNetflix @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/VZwH99wkEe — Gurdeep (@gurdeep0701) May 24, 2020

Just watched #Betaal episode 1. Wow, we finally have an engaging and amazing web series. Can't wait to watch other episodes#VineetKumarSingh @AahanaKumra #JitendraJoshi Review out soon pic.twitter.com/WtyWUdTpT7 — Anirudh Reviews (@Mark74205554) May 24, 2020

#Betaal S1.E1 is a treat to watch.

So So So amazing and visually stunning. Very gripping as well. Great set up for the next 3 episodes.

I am so proud already @ItsViineetKumar @AahanaKumra @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt@NetflixIndia #BetaalOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/iH3233tGTz — Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) May 24, 2020

#Betaal Into the third episode and season is Just pic.twitter.com/EQxFWSAHZD — Naveen (@naveenkumarpyla) May 24, 2020

@RedChilliesEnt just watched the 1st episode of #Betaal #BetaalOnNetflix . A real example of extremely stupid writting, direction, casting. No understanding of regional flavour. Just because there is right wing government in country so show anything anti-right and be modern. — mohit gupta (@mohitad) May 24, 2020

#Betaal When people decide to watch the series alone and then realised there is no around to accompany. Finished 2 episodes, brilliant direction,writing & performances by everyone. Above all the VFX @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @AahanaKumra @ItsViineetKumar pic.twitter.com/DWXjf9BWjm — swapan dhar (@swapandhar) May 24, 2020

#FinalVerdict: PETRIFYING

Rating: #BetaalReview: #Betaal is atmospheric, spooky and carried by strong acting and fleshed out characters. Directors @jplgraham and @iamnm have come up with awe-inspiringly different stuff. Their contribution looms large in every frame. pic.twitter.com/xq0is9O7oU — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) May 24, 2020

Do you plan on watching Betaal? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×