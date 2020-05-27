Betaal: Twitterati have a field day with memes on Shah Rukh Khan's horror thriller starring Viineet Kumar

Betaal featuring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has given rise to a meme fest on Twitter.

After Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok, Netflix's Betaal has come as a ray of hope for everyone amid the lockdown. After espionage thriller Bard of Blood that stars Emraan Hashmi, Betaal is Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment’s second series. The series which released on 24th May is a horror series based in a remote village that serves as the battleground between British Indian Army officer Betaal, his battalion of zombie redcoats and the Indian Police. When any series or movie or trailer releases, it gives rise to some hilarious memes on social media.

The horror-thriller featuring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra has also given rise to a meme fest on Twitter. The social media users have made sure that everyone gets a taste of this series in a hilarious way by sharing the memes without giving away too many details about the horror thriller. While some have shared a scene from the series and tweeted, "When you come back to your hostel and get food from home", some have shared a collage of two pictures and tweeted, "When couples see each other after 2.5 months of lockdown without makeup and haircut....#Betaal."

(Also Read: Betaal Review: Netflix's The Walking Dead spin to Vikram Betaal makes for a good attempt but doesn't succeed)

Talking about the series, Betaal is directed by Patrick Graham, who had earlier helmed horror series Ghoul. It also stars Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala and Suchitra Pillai. The series has got mixed reviews from the viewers and social media seems to be divided. It has got 4 episodes in total in season 1. Viineet and Suchitra shoulder the series to the finish line with ease. When Suchitra is on the screen, you cannot take your eyes off her. She manages to get under your skin slowly and steadily to give a great final blow.

Check out the memes here:

When you come back to your hostel and get food from home.#Betaal #BetaalOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/CgnuNsjr9t — Abhishek Javali (@javali_abhishek) May 24, 2020

#Betaal

No one ...

Me to my senior after Saturday night's party..after 4 peg pic.twitter.com/5SvaldsDqi — ADarsH rAI ☮ (@speakng_scalpel) May 24, 2020

When couples see each other after 2.5 months of lockdown without makeup and haircut....#Betaal pic.twitter.com/W6hi4P5LJr — Mohit (@mohitraj_1) May 24, 2020

When other section boys are coming to take duster from your class #BetaalOnNetflix #Betaal pic.twitter.com/9MNoaL2u1X — Memes Local (@MemesLocal1) May 24, 2020

Every ranker when the teacher unmutes them for their doubts: #Betaal pic.twitter.com/SaO5FLQeZ9 — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) May 25, 2020

Your mutuals when you are in a locked room in the houseparty app: #Betaal pic.twitter.com/pRGKrpfSuu — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) May 25, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×