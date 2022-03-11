Better Call Saul Season 6: First trailer teases an explosive final chapter for the acclaimed crime drama

New trailer for Better Call Saul's sixth and final season has just been released. Better Call Saul, which serves as a backstory to Breaking Bad, explores the circumstances that lead ambitious lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) to become fan-favorite corrupt legal defence Saul Goodman.

The series, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould focuses on Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill in his early days as an idealistic lawyer and scam artist who would later evolve into criminal defence attorney Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul also delves into his connections with retired cop Mike Erhmantraut, who gets involved with the Juarez drug gang, and with fellow attorney and love interest Kim Wexler. Now, with less than a month before the show's comeback, AMC has released the official Better Call Saul season 6 trailer. The trailer promises the violent final season of the iconic crime thriller, featuring Jimmy's further spiral into his nefarious alter identity.

Check out the thrilling trailer below:

Better Call Saul fans have been waiting for Jimmy to completely embrace his Saul Goodman image since he said "S'all good, man" in the show's season 4 conclusion for the previous two seasons. Jimmy's stressful initial contacts with the Salamanca family and Gus Fring in season 5 laid the groundwork for his involvement with drug traffickers in Breaking Bad and his collaboration with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

However, given that it serves as the concluding chapter for the spin-off series, the Better Call Saul season 6 teaser depicts Jimmy's final steps toward totally embracing the evil side and becoming Saul Goodman.

