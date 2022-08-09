BETWEEN 1&2: TWICE’s members star in a charismatic opening trailer ahead of comeback with 11th mini album

We officially have our first look at TWICE’s upcoming mini album! On August 8 at 8:30 pm IST, the JYP Entertainment girl group released their opening trailer for their upcoming 11th mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’. The charismatic trailer sees TWICE’s members taking on personas from an action film!

The video starts with narration that asks, “Who are we?”. This is followed by Nayeon, Jeongyeon and Dahyun being introduced as a team called ‘PATHFINDER’, Jihyo, Sana and Chaeyoung as ‘ARCHIVE’ and Momo, Mina and Tzuyu as ‘CRYPTOGRAPHY’. Starting off fierce and bold, the trailer soon adds cute, retro sections.

Check out TWICE’s opening trailer for their return with ‘BETWEEN 1&2’, below:

Scheduled to release on August 26, TWICE first announced ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ on July 12 at 8:30 pm IST. This exciting news came on the heels of JYP Entertainment’s confirmation earlier the same day, that all nine members of the girl group renewed their contracts with the agency.

Following this, TWICE also dropped a track list for the upcoming mini album, revealing that ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ will include a total of seven songs: ‘Talk That Talk’, ‘Queen of Hearts’, ‘Basics’, ‘Trouble’, ‘Brave’, ‘Gone’ and ‘When We Were Kids’. In particular, TWICE’s Chaeyoung, Jihyo and Dahyun have their names in the credits as lyricists, with Jihyo also credited as a composer for ‘Trouble’.

Going by the timetable released for ‘BETWEEN 1&2’, we can expect the first set of concept photos to drop on August 17 at midnight KST (August 16 at 8:30 pm IST). This will be followed by the second set dropping the next day, as well as an album preview. TWICE will also be releasing snippets of two of their B-Side tracks, an album sneak peek, and two music video teasers, ahead of their comeback.

Stay tuned for more updates!

