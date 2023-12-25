Between Him and Her new poster OUT: Super Junior’s Donghae and Lee Seol's love goes cold

Between Him and Her is a romance drama starring Super Junior's Donghae and Lee Seol. The series is scheduled to premiere on December 26. The story has been adapted from the webtoon A Man and a Woman. The drama is set to release soon and anticipation among fans runs high due to the immersive plot an hype around the actors. Here is a look

Between Him and Her poster starring Super Junior's Donghae and Lee Seol

Between Him and Her is an upcoming romance drama. Super Junior's Donghae and Lee Seol will be taking the lead roles in the drama. In the recent poster released, the two main leads hold hands as they cross the road. Though they seem close physically, by heart they are miles apart. The caption in the poster reads; 'What to do when the moment of tiredness comes in between us?'. The drama boasts about the realism and its relatability.

More about Between Him and Her

Between Him and Her is set to release on December 26 and will be airing on Channel A. New episodes will premiere every Tuesday.

The series has been directed by Lee Yoo Yeon who has previously worked on projects like Boss-dol Mart, Light on Me and Best Mistake series. Actor Park Sang Min took charge of writing the script. He had also written for Gonjam: Haunted Asylum. He has been a part of dramas like Possessed, City Hunter, Bravo My Life and many more.

Super Junior's Donghae will be taking on the role of the male lead. He has also acted in dramas like Oh! Youngshim, God's Squiz Season 4 and many more. He has also been a part of Taiwanese and Chinese dramas and movies.

Lee Seol will be playing the female lead. She has also appeared in D.P. Season 2, When the Devil Calls Your Name, Less Than Evil and more.

Between Him and Her tells the story of a long-term couple whose relationship have lost the spark. One day they discover each other with other people in a motel and realize that both were planning to cheat on the other.

