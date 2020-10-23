BewhY ANNOUNCES marriage to girlfriend of 8 years; Says she’s the ‘greatest blessing in my life’

South Korea rapper BewhY recently announced his marriage to his longtime girlfriend of 8 years in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Rapper BewhY is getting married! On October 22, BewhY posted a handwritten letter on his Instagram to announce his marriage. In the letter, he wrote: “Hello, this is BewhY! Today, I’m writing to announce the greatest blessing I have received in my life from God. I am so grateful to say that I found my life partner who I can trust and rely on for my entire life at around the age of 20.”

”After dating for eight years, we wanted to create a family under God and decided to tie the knot before my military enlistment. During our eight years of dating, my partner suffered from malicious comments and criticism and even had to delete her social media accounts twice solely because she was dating me. I am sincerely hoping that this decision we made together will not fly back at us as arrows.”

“Due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be held with only our family members in attendance. In consideration of the non-celebrity bride, all other details of the wedding will not be made public. I sincerely thank all of those who always send us blessings and love, and please continue to bless the future of this family!"

If you didn't know, BewhY won Mnet’s Show Me the Money 5 in 2016, and he is currently appearing on Show Me the Money 9 as a producer. Congratulations to BewhY and his wife-to-be!

