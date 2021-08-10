‘Beyond Evil’ star Choi Sung Eun replaces Han So Hee in the new Wave film ‘Gentleman’

Choi Sung Eun will appear in the original wave movie 'Gentleman', which is scheduled to be released in 2022. She’ll be playing the role of Kim Hwa-jin, an elite prosecutor who works with Ju Ji-hoon (Ji Hyeon-soo). 'Gentleman' is a light-heart crime film in which Ji Hyeon-soo gets caught up in a huge case while trying to get rid of a murder frame.

Choi Sung Eun made her debut with the movie 'Startup' in 2019 and won the Best New Actress award at the 25th Cheonsa Film Festival. Then, she appeared in the 'Astronaut Joan' section of Wave's original cinematic drama SF8 series and showed delicate acting and complex emotions. In addition, she was also nominated for the Rookie of the Year Award at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards for her drama debut, JTBC's 'Beyond Evil' where she played the role of Yoo Jae Yi, an owner of the village butcher shop and one of the many people who had a loved one murdered at the hands of the serial killer that plagued the neighborhood for over two decades. Her acting as the desperate daughter was etched in the hearts of the fans.

She has been paired alongside the versatile actor Ju Ji Hoon of ‘Princess Hours’ and ‘Kingdom’ fame is also known for his extensive filmography which includes ‘Confession’, ‘Along with Gods’, ‘Dark Figure Crimes’, etc. He was last seen on screen as ‘Yoon Hee Jae’ the smart and sensitive lawyer from the hit Netflix series ‘Hyena’. Along with Gentleman, he is gearing up for the much awaited tvN drama ‘Mount Jiri’ as ‘Kang Hyun Jo’ who is a rookie national park ranger. He is a military academy graduate, an ex-lieutenant who experienced a horrific incident on Mount Jiri which led him to become a ranger.

New director Kim Kyung-won, who received the critics' attention for 'The Artist:Reborn',is onboard and it is produced by TRICKSTER. 'Gentleman', is the first investment in the ‘Wave Movie Investment Fund’, which will be released as an exclusive movie for a monthly fee through Wave after it premieres in theaters in May next year.

