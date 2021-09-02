‘Beyond Evil’ star Shin Ha Kyun cast alongside Han Ji Min for TVING’s upcoming futuristic drama ‘Yonder’

Lee Joon Ik's first drama 'Yonder' stars Shin Ha Kyun and Han Ji Min as the lead roles. 'Yonder', which will be released in 2022, is the story of a man who receives a message from his dead wife and is invited to an unknown space where he can meet her and gain eternal happiness that can be achieved through science.

Expectations are high in that it is the first drama and OTT film selected by director Lee.He has been called the master of period dramas by directing 'The Throne', 'Dongju' and 'The King's Man', and it is even more noteworthy in that he unfolds a new worldview set in the near future in 2032.

Shin Ha Kyun takes on the role of Jaehyun, a reporter for Science M, who lives an empty life after his wife's death.He is confused when he receives a message from his dead wife to come to meet him. He said, "Everyone least once imagined I saw, but I expect no one seems to be able to show a new look over the figures that did not experience the world and reproduction, especially Lee Joon-ik is waiting for the bishop and mandeuleogal New World already," said a comment. Shin Ha Kyun’s deceased wife and a member of Yonder is played by Han Ji-min.Just before choosing euthanasia, she signed a mysterious contract and leads her husband Jaehyun to Yonder.

She said, "I read the script for the first time and thought it contained a story about true happiness that transcends life and death. It is an honor to be with Director Lee Jun-ik and Shin Ha-kyun, whom I have always admired. I'm looking forward to the moments I've had that will be expressed in various ways."

TVING’s awaited drama ‘Yonder’ announced on September 2nd that they have begun the principal shooting for the main leads and is set to release in the first half of 2022.

