Beyond Evil's Choi Sung Eun in talks to lead upcoming fantasy romance Gyeonwoo and Fairy

Choi Sung Eun who is known for her roles in Beyond Evil and The Sound of Magic is in talks to lead the much-awaited fantasy romance Gyeonwoo and Fairy. Anticipation runs high for the drama as it is based on a popular webtoon. Fans eagerly wait to see which actors will be playing the main leads in the project. Here are the details.

Choi Sung Eun offered main role in Gyeonwoo and Fairy

As reported by Expo News on June 28, Beyond Evil actress Choi Sung Eun has been offered the main role in the upcoming drama Gyeonwoo and Fairy. As per the reports, the actress is positively considering appearing in the drama. She would be playing fairy Sung Ah who is a high school student during the day and a shaman by night.

More about Gyeonwoo and Fairy

Gyeonwoo and Fairy has been adapted from the webtoon Gyeonwoo and Fairy Tale by Ahn Soo Min. It was serialized on Naver in 2020 and received great love from fans.

Director Kim Yong Wan who is known for dramas like If You Wish Upon Me and The Cursed will be leading the project. The director's upcoming drama The Whirlwind is all set to release on Netflix on June 28.

Gyeonwoo and Fairy is a fantasy romance between a shaman and her first love. Park Sung Ah lives her life as a high school student during the day and as a shaman at night. She learns that her ideal type, Baek Gyeonwoo, is approaching death. She takes it upon herself to save him and actively tries to block his death. Love blossoms between the two.

Choi Sung Eun made her debut in 2019 with the film Graduation Film. She has also worked in hit dramas like Beyond Evil and The Sound of Magic. She last appeared in the film My Name is Loh Kiwan alongside Song Joong Ki.

