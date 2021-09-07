‘Beyond the Memory’ confirms cast lineup joining Shin Ha Kyun and Han Ji Min

A mindboggling futuristic drama is in the works and the plot keeps getting interesting as new details are revealed. The latest update is the cast as earlier Shin Ha Kyun and Han Ji Min were announced to be taking on the lead roles. As reported on September 7, Lee Jung Eun and Jung Jin Young will be joining them as the main cast for the broadcast slated for 2022.

TVING has confirmed the main cast for its upcoming drama ‘Beyond the Memory’ (literal title), also referred to as ‘Yonder’. Lee Joon Ik, the famous producer who has proven his amazing skills by with the glorious period movies, ‘The Throne’, ‘Anarchist from Colony’, ‘The King and the Clown’ and most recently ‘The Book of Fish’ will be taking on his first director role for this drama.

The drama will see a combination of virtual reality and the future where a man is given a chance to reunite with his dead wife through the means of the ‘Yonder’ world. Shin Ha Kyun expressed his views to be taking on the role of Jaehyun, a reporter who abandons his body in order to meet his wife, “I'm looking forward to showing a new side of me through a world that no one has ever experienced and the character 'Jaehyun'.”

Actress Han Ji Min will act as the dead wife Yi Hu who chooses to euthanize herself while dealing with cancer said, “It is a story about true happiness that transcends life and death. I am looking forward to a new world that director Lee Joon Ik will lead.”

Lee Jung Eun mentioned her reunion with the director after working with him on ‘The Book of Fish’ and her readiness to join his new project. Finally, Jung Jin Young applauded the genre and format challenged by Lee Joon Ik and his own excitement to be a part of the new journey.

