Beyond The Star: Salman Khan hits the floor; Docu series based on superstar’s journey to stardom

Salman Khan has been one of the most successful stars in Bollywood and he has been an inspiration for his massive fan army. And while he enjoys unparalleled stardom, his journey has been a rollercoaster ride filled with ups and downs. While Pinkvilla was the first one to report that a docuseries on Salman Khan is in the making for the OTT platform, as per the new update, the project which has been titled as Beyond The Star: Salman Khan has finally hit the floors and will be premiered on an OTT giant.

To note, docu-series will be helmed by Viraf Sarkari and will be a star studded project. Earlier, talking about the project, a source had told Pinkvilla, “The idea is to chronicle Salman’s journey to superstardom and also give a glimpse to the audience about the lesser-known facts of the actor. All the key stakeholders of Salman’s career – right from family to his co-stars, directors and producers – will be a part of this docu series. The prep work has already begun and the interviews with Salman’s colleagues will be done in the coming few months”.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his much talked about Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie happens to be the third installment of the Tiger franchise. The action thriller drama has been shot in different parts of Turkey and Austria and the team is currently shooting for the movie in Tiger 3. While Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective role in the movie, Emraan is said to be playing the role of lead antagonist in the movie.

