BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS gets published; All details about first memoir translation and more

BTS' first book BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS is finally out. The memoir written to commemorate the septet's tenth debut anniversary was made available for fans to read on Sunday, July 9, 7:09 am KST. BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency of BTS has shared a statement regarding all the details and the information of the book.

Details of the first memoir shared by BIGHIT MUSIC:

"Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. In celebration of BTS’ 10th anniversary, their official book, “BEYOND THE STORY: 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS” (“BEYOND THE STORY”), will be published on July 9. “BEYOND THE STORY” is the first ever official book of BTS, which contains a chronological summary of BTS’ music career from their pre-debut days to the present as well as anticipations for their future endeavors. We hope “BEYOND THE STORY” will become a “candid record shared” between BTS and ARMY. Please look forward to the vivid voices of BTS shared in this book, and we sincerely thank ARMY for continuing to support BTS and their journey. Release date and time of “BEYOND THE STORY” Original Edition (Korean Edition.): 7:09 AM, Sunday, July 9, 2023 (KST)

*Important Information

- “BEYOND THE STORY” Original Edition is written in Korean.

- “BEYOND THE STORY” will be published in 23 languages, and the purchase/delivery schedule may differ by language.

Thank you."

About BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS

BTS' first autobiographical book was set to release on July 9, when they gave their fandom a name, widely known as ARMY. The memoir had also revealed the number of chapters in a trailer, later the publishing company also shared some specific hints about the chapters in the book. There will be seven chapters in the book which is penned by journalist Kang Myeong Seok and all the seven members of BTS: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The name of the chapters are Chapter 1: SEOUL, chapter 2: WHY WE EXIST, chapter: 3 LOVE, HATE, ARMY, chapter 4: INSIDE OUT, chapter 5: A FLIGHT THAT NEVER LANDS, chapter 6: THE WORLD OF BTS and ends with the chapter 7: WE ARE. BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS is said to have 544 pages, now available globally.

