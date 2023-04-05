BH Entertainment confirms GOT7's Jinyoung to enlist in the military next month as an active duty soldier

Jinyoung, whose real name is Park Jinyoung, is a multi-talented singer-songwriter and actor who has been active in the entertainment industry for over a decade. Jinyoung made his debut in 2012 as a cast of KBS2's ‘Dream High 2’ and his film debut in ‘A Stray Goat’ in 2016. On July 29, 2021, he made his solo debut with the song 'Dive,' which he also wrote. He was also a part of the boy group JJ Project. He then re-debuted with GOT7 in 2014 and has since been an integral part of the group, contributing his skills to their music and choreography.

According to JTBC News on April 5, Jinyoung will enlist as an active-duty soldier in May.

BH Entertainment confirms the news

In response, a source from BH Entertainment said, "Our agency's artist Park Jinyoung will receive basic military training at the training center [starting] on Monday, May 8, and fulfill his military duty as an active-duty soldier.

Jinyoung’s thoughts on military enlistment

When it was revealed that he would be enlisting in the military, Jinyoung took to social media and posted a handwritten letter on his Instagram story.

Read Jinyoung’s letter here;

“Hello everyone, I’m Park Jinyoung,

It’s gotten a lot warmer. Are you all doing well?

You were surprised to hear about my enlistment through the article, right?

I will join the military on May 8 to fulfill my national defense obligations as disclosed.

I'm sure you all are worried, but I believe I have become more responsible and reliable after meeting you all.

See you soon.

Thank you all and I love you."

Prior to the announcement, Jinyoung’s enlistment had been predicted since last year, and in an interview with his first screen starring debut film 'A Christmas Carol,' which was released at the end of last year, Jinyoung expressed his feelings about enlisting, saying, "Although it's bland, all men have to go there, so I can come and go more easily. I believe it is better. Of course, when the time comes, I'll be able to shed tears at home, but not yet. I'm putting it down and accepting it humbly."

Accordingly, Park Jinyoung started preparing for enlistment early, and at the beginning of this year, he released his solo album 'Chapter 0: WITH', and held a global fan concert for the 10th anniversary of his debut, '2023 Park Jinyoung Fanconcert ‘Rendezvous’ in Seoul: Secret meeting between you and me’, he remembered the meaningful 10 years and had time to communicate closely with domestic and foreign fans before enlisting.

Best wishes for Jinyoung's safe and healthy service!

