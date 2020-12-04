Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Review Ep 1, 2: Swara Bhasker's unsurprising stand up comedy act is tiring to cheer for

From the minute you hit play, you can probably take a wild guess where Swara Bhasker's Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is headed.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Cast: Swara Bhasker, Varun Thakur, Ravi Patel, Girish Kulkarni, Mona Ambegaonkar, Dolly Singh

Creators: Neel Shah and Ravi Patel

Netflix India's original offering for the month is Bhaag Beanie Bhaag starring Swara Bhasker in the lead role. While the title doesn't hint at stand up comedy, the show revolves around Beanie who is not a "comic comic" but dreams of making the stage her life. However, she does not forget where she comes from and stays diligent to her job even though she hates it. Creators Neel and comedian Ravi Patel have set Beanie in an ideal world until she realises everything that is wrong with it. To make things worse, society expectations, a proposal, future kids and a stuffy engagement turn everything upside down.

The six-episode part series showcases Swara in a rather breezy avatar as opposed to the intense characters she has been playing recently. However, this refreshing change for the actress doesn't seem to work wonders in the show. Swara as Beanie is engaged to Arun played by comedian Varun Thakur. While their relationship on the outset looks perfect, Arun's boring personality seems to make her analyse her relationship even more after the proposal.

The first two episodes of the show set up Beanie's world well and introduce us to various characters like her parents played by a hilarious Girish Kulkarni and Mona Ambegaonkar, her friend Kapi played by Dolly Singh and her comedy club friend played by Ravi Patel.

While the supporting cast's characters are interesting to a certain extent, it is Beanie's character that suffers the most. From the minute you hit play, you can probably take a wild guess where the show is headed. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag's predictable screenplay and Beanie's unenthusiastic dialogues are tiresome. Even though Beanie struggles to get her stand up comedy act together, her set even on a good day fails to infuse any laughter with one liners that have been heard before.

Like her father rightly points out, "Beanie itni bhi funny nahi hai," we have to agree with him. In fact, other characters find a moment or two to make you laugh. It would not be right to expect a hilarious ride but Bhaag Beanie Bhaag makes it exhausting to even cheer for Beanie. Comedian Ravi Patel and Kapi's banter, however, is fun, silly and entertaining in the first two episodes.

Should you watch Bhaag Beanie Bhaag?

If you love breezy and quick dramas, Swara Bhasker's series will provide the perfect break. However, if the first two episodes are anything to go by, don't expect any 'rofl' moments as the show is more about Beanie's unsurprising journey than a hilarious stage act.

