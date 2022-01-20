Bhaukaal 2 Ep 1 Review: Mohit Raina, Siddhanth Kapoor return with gripping crime drama with nail biting twists

Series Name: Bhaukaal 2

Bhaukaal 2 Cast: Mohit Raina, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Bidita Bagh

Bhaukaal 2 director: Jatin Wagle

Remember Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor starrer Bhaukaal, which had taken over the OTT platform with a bang in 2020? The gripping crime drama had narrated the chaos and lawlessness in Muzzaffarnagar was ruled by Shaukeen gang and Dedha brothers. The first installment of the series had ended on a gripping note which had left the audience wanting for more. And finally, the wait is over as the Bhaukaal 2 is here and I would say it was worth the wait.

With Mohit Raina, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Bidita Bagh reprising their respective roles, Bhaukaal 2 begins from the point the first season had ended. So far, we saw how SSP Naveen Sikhera (played by Mohit) had eliminated Shaukeen (played by Abhimanyu). The UP police is adamant to take control over the entire Muzzaffarnagar city, little did they know that Dedha brothers have nasty plans as Shaukeen’s elimination had turned the tables for them quite literally. Yes! You guessed it right. Bhaukaal season 2 will have a face off between Dedha brothers and Naveen Sikhera and the result is a gripping drama with a lot of bloodshed and the endless twists.

Dedha brothers have some nasty plans against the cops and are in no mood to give up on their rule. On the other hand, Naveen is leaving no stone unturned to fight back the goons. Over all, the first episode gives a glimpse that Bhaukaal 2 is backed with yet another gripping story and is coming with some mind-boggling twists which will leave you on the edge of your seats. In fact, the episode also ends on an intriguing and cliff hanging note which will bound you to watch the next one. Certainly, some brownie points for the story and its execution.

Talking about the acting skill, Mohit has certainly nailed his role as the IPS officer and it is a sheer treat to see him reprise the role. On the other hand, Biditia Bag, who plays the role of Nazneen, is raising the temperatures with her boss lady attitude. We definitely can’t miss Pradeep and Siddhanth as the lead antagonists who will make you want to love them for their stint as well as hate them for their role at the same time. It is difficult to take eyes off these villains every time they hit the screens.

Over all, after watching the first episode I can say that if you have watched the first season of Bhaukaal, you will be delighted to watch Bhaukaal 2 and it will be a sheer treat for you. And you haven’t watched the first installment yet, this glimpse of the second season will get you hooked on this crime drama. However, if you are the one who doesn’t like bloodshed, kindly watch Bhaukaal 2 at your own risk.

