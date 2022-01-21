Bhaukaal season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens lauds Mohit Raina’s performance in crime drama

Remember Mohit Raina starrer Bhaukaal that had taken the nation by a storm in 2020? The crime drama had left a lasting impact on the audience and had left the audience wanting for more. And now, after creating a massive buzz in the town, the makers have finally released the second installment of Bhaukaal. Starring Mohit Raina, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Bidita Bag etc, Bhaukaal 2 was released recently and it has opened to mixed reviews. In fact, the audience has been in awe of Mohit Raina’s performance in the crime drama.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, netizens have been showering love on the actor for his stint as IPS Officer Naveen Sikhera. A Twitter user wrote, “Just finished #Bhaukaal2 It is one of the best web series I've ever watched. Excellent work by @mohituraina”. Another user took to Twitter and wrote, “Just finished #Bhaukaal2 is a really great crime series, all the characters of the series did a great job. Especially Mohit Raina and all the characters of the series did a great job. Directing, locations, dialogue delivery superb. #Bhaukaal2”.

Take a look at tweets reviewing Mohit Raina’s Bhaukaal 2:

To note, Mohit Raina’s character has been inspired by a real life hero. Talking about it, he said in a statement, “Since my role is inspired by a real-life Singham, I wanted to go the extra mile to do justice with my character. We never realise the sacrifices that these men in khaki make for us. Whether it’s working planned shifts or being called into duty for emergency responses and all-hands on deck situations, there are so many times when law enforcement officers are called away from their families and are forced to miss holidays, birthdays, kids’ games, school events and more. This role for me was a small way of saying thank you to these bravehearts who put everything else on hold for their duty to the nation”.