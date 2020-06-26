Bhonsle Twitter Review: Twitterati hail Manoj Bajpayee's acting as a retired cop & call it a masterclass film

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhonsle receives a roaring response from the netizens and Twitterati declare it a masterclass film.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Hindi-Marathi film Bhonsle released on SonyLIV today and fans are hailing the actor for his incredible performance, calling it a masterclass movie. Bhonsle revolves around a retired Mumbai cop, played by Manjoy Bajpayee who befriends a little North Indian girl and her brother during the political unrest when the local politicians are trying to get rid of the migrants. The film is spread across the 11-day auspicious festival of Ganesha Chaturthi and brings out the essence of being a Mumbaikar.

Although the film is majorly a one-man show, Manjoy Bajpayee's character Ganpath Bhonsle finds great support from the two kids, Ipshita and Virat Vaibhav, who amplify the actor's performance adding an emotional touch to the film. As always, Manoj Bajpayee has received critical acclaim for his acting in the film. Fans are taking to their social media handles and reviewing the drama film and Twitterati has already declared it as a masterclass.

"Powerful story of Mumbai city and great performance by Manoj I am big fan of him @BajpayeeManoj Bhonsle On SonyLIV" a fan tweeted. "@BajpayeeManoj @nowitsabhi The Buzz about #Bhonsle is great. Looks like it is already a hit & people(including me) eagerly waiting for its release on 26 June only on @SonyLIV," another fan posted in Twitter. "About dreams , Migration, hopes mistakes and about one battle of humanity loved @BajpayeeManoj As Bhonsle On SonyLIV, " another fan tweeted.

Check out Twitter reactions for Bhonsle:

Powerful story of Mumbai city and great performance by Manoj I am big fan of him @BajpayeeManoj

Bhonsle On SonyLIV — N i k i t a (@yonikitaa) June 26, 2020

@BajpayeeManoj @nowitsabhi

The Buzz about #Bhonsle is great.

Looks like it is already a hit & people(including me) eagrly waiting for its release on 26 June only on @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/CEpSx8pAro — NiTin Patle (@nitinp001) June 24, 2020

About dreams , Migration, hopes mistakes and about one battle of humanity loved @BajpayeeManoj As Bhonsle On SonyLIV — Ciggy (@caustic_kanya) June 26, 2020

A movie which shows Mumbai as transparently as possible! Bhonsle On SonyLIV is unmissable!! pic.twitter.com/LVkNK9ZiRk — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 26, 2020

Also Read: Bhonsle Movie Review: Almost silent Manoj Bajpayee leaves you speechless in a poetic insider outsider battle

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×