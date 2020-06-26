  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bhonsle Twitter Review: Twitterati hail Manoj Bajpayee's acting as a retired cop & call it a masterclass film

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhonsle receives a roaring response from the netizens and Twitterati declare it a masterclass film.
9340 reads Mumbai
Bhonsle Twitter Review: Twitterati hail Manoj Bajpayee's acting as a retired cop & call it a masterclass filmBhonsle Twitter Review: Twitterati hail Manoj Bajpayee's acting as a retired cop & call it a masterclass film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Hindi-Marathi film Bhonsle released on SonyLIV today and fans are hailing the actor for his incredible performance, calling it a masterclass movie. Bhonsle revolves around a retired Mumbai cop, played by Manjoy Bajpayee who befriends a little North Indian girl and her brother during the  political unrest when the local politicians are trying to get rid of the migrants. The film is spread across the 11-day auspicious festival of Ganesha Chaturthi and brings out the essence of being a Mumbaikar.

Although the film is majorly a one-man show, Manjoy Bajpayee's character Ganpath Bhonsle finds great support from the two kids, Ipshita and Virat Vaibhav, who amplify the actor's performance adding an emotional touch to the film. As always, Manoj Bajpayee has received critical acclaim for his acting in the film. Fans are taking to their social media handles and reviewing the drama film and Twitterati has already declared it as a masterclass.

"Powerful story of Mumbai city and great performance by Manoj I am big fan of him @BajpayeeManoj Bhonsle On SonyLIV" a fan tweeted. "@BajpayeeManoj @nowitsabhi The Buzz about #Bhonsle is great. Looks like it is already a hit & people(including me) eagerly waiting for its release on 26 June only on @SonyLIV," another fan posted in Twitter. "About dreams , Migration, hopes mistakes and about one battle of humanity loved @BajpayeeManoj As  Bhonsle On SonyLIV, " another fan tweeted.

Check out Twitter reactions for Bhonsle:

Also Read: Bhonsle Movie Review: Almost silent Manoj Bajpayee leaves you speechless in a poetic insider outsider battle

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement