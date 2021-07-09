Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer to have an OTT release on September 17

Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police will be having a digital release and will mark Saif Ali Khan’s first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are two of the popular actors in Bollywood who enjoy a massive fan following. They have proved their mettle time and again on the silver screen and the fans have been yearning to watch them sharing the screen space. And the wish is set to be granted soon as Saif and Arjun are sharing the screen for the first time in Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police. The movie happens to be a horror comedy and will also feature Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

And while the fans are looking forward to the release of this horror comedy, the makers have finally announced the release date of Bhoot Police. The Pavan Kirpalani directorial will be having a digital release and will be releasing on September 17 this year. Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share the news along with the new poster of the horror comedy featuring the entire cast of the movie. He wrote, “Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September”.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post about the Bhoot Police release:

Earlier, the makers have released the first look poster of the lead cast introducing Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami as Vibhooti, Chiraunji, Kanika and Maya respectively. While the movie has been set in the hills of North India and Saif and Arjun’s characters will apparently play the role of localites. Talking about the digital release of Bhoot Police, a source close to the development had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “There is so much uncertainty around the country due to the spike in Covid-19 cases and no one can assure as to when will things be back to normal. The cinema consumption habit has also changed for the audience significantly and only event films will get the cash registers ringing to start with. Hence, Ramesh Ji decided to take a direct to digital route with his horror comedy”.

