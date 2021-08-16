Bhoot Police Teaser Out: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor starrer's trailer to release on THIS date

The most awaited teaser of the film Bhoot Police has been released today. The makers opted for Saif Ali Khan’s birthday to release the teaser and also to reveal the trailer date. The film's trailer will be releasing on August 18. The video was shared by Arjun Kapoor who will also be seen in the film. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. It is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar. It was earlier slated to release in theatres but owing to the current situation, the makers have opted for digital release.

Sharing the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji. #BhootPolice trailer arriving 18th August on @disneyplushotstarvip . Stay tuned!” The video opens with a ghost mask and then shows a bus in which Arjun and Saif are seated. They are looking to enjoy the ride. But in front, a mask with a ghost face welcomes them. The background sound is also very interesting. To note, Saif is celebrating his 51st birthday today in Maldives with Kareena Kapoor Khan and two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

The film was shot in Himachal Pradesh last year. It is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Click here to view the teaser:

The first poster of the film has been already released. Kareena had shared it saying, “Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept.” It was initially announced in 2019 with a cast comprising Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. But last year, the makers introduced a new cast.

Also Read: Bhoot Police: After Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor drops his first look poster as 'Chiraunji'