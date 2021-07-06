Bhuj: The Pride of India: Ajay Devgn’s war drama to witness OTT release on August 13

Ajay Devgn will be seen playing an Indian Air Force officer in Bhuj: The Pride of India and the trailer of the war drama will be releasing on July 12.

Ajay Devgn has been creating a lot of buzz for his upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie which was announced a while ago, has been among the most anticipated releases and is based on Indo-Pak war of 1971. The movie will witness the Shivaay star donning the Indian Air Force uniform for the first time onscreen as he will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India will be having an Independence Day release this year,

Yes! The makers have announced the release date of Bhuj: The Pride of India and the movie will release on August 13. Sharing the big news on social media, Ajay shared a teaser introducing the entire cast of the war drama. Apart from Ajay, Bhuj: The Pride of India will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi and Pranitha Subhash, among others. The teaser also revealed that the trailer will be releasing on July 12. Ajay captioned the post as, “1971. THE GREATEST BATTLE EVER FOUGHT. #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August”.

Meanwhile, Ajay has been quite thrilled to portray Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik onscreen. He said, "Bhuj is a true story based on real life characters. I am playing a Squadron Leader. It is a big scale film. The story revolves around how a handful of people stop the Pakistani army when the Indian army cannot reach them in time."

