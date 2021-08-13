Bhuj: The Pride of India: Director says his granny was part of the Bhuj Operation: Have heard many stories

Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn in the leading role along with a capable star cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, and Ammy Virk in the film. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya recalled in a chat with PTI that his grandmother was one of the 300 women who helped in building the runway for the Indian Air Force at Bhuj. The film follows the story of IAF Squadron Leader and then Bhuj airport in-charge Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay Devgn, who reconstructed an entire IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar in Bhuj, Gujarat.

Abhishek said, “In Bhuj, this story is narrated as a folktale. My grandmother Laxmi Parmar, who was 35 at that time, was one of the 300 women who helped in the making of the runway and I had heard a lot of stories about it from her. So, I decided that whenever I direct a movie, this will be my first film.” He further added, “The film talks about women empowerment. Women would take decisions on their own as their husbands would go to cities to earn livelihoods. For example, there were women who broke down their own houses to help Vijay Karnik in his mission of achieving the impossible task.”

Speaking about Ajay Devgn’s process to portray the character. Abhishek said, “Ajay sir saw a lot of videos of Karnik ji to gauge the basic things. He also met him to understand how it all happened. When someone like Ajay sir supports you, there is more responsibility and pressure. I feel blessed that I got the opportunity to work with him in my first film.”

