Bhuj: The Pride Of India: ‘Hanjugam’ teaser ft. Ajay Devgn & Pranitha Subhash will make your Sunday dreamy

Makers release the teaser of the new song ‘Hanjugam’ from Bhuj: The Pride Of India, and this love song will stay in your heart forever.

Ever since the trailer of Bhuj: The Pride Of India was released, the excitement level of the fans has reached the epitome. The trailer of the film featuring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Pranitha Subhash, and Ihana Dhillon is all set to take us back in time. To raise your excitement level a little more, the makers of the film have released the teaser of their upcoming love track ‘Hanjugam.’

This song features Ajay Devgn and Pranitha Subhash. This is a romantic number, and it might be that number that will stay in your mind forever. Hanjugam is all set to release on July 19, and we know you cannot wait for it. In the teaser, one can see Ajay Devgn looking at Pranitha in a very loving manner. They are in the middle of a crowd who are showering flowers on them. It indeed is a very dreamy setup, and the voice of Jubin Nautiyal makes it even more romantic.

Check it out:

The war drama will see Ajay Devgn donning the Indian Air Force uniform for the first time onscreen as he is essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

Presented by T series and Ajay Devgn FFilms, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, and is all set to release on August 13, 2021, only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn sports a new look as he starts shooting for Indra Kumar’s Thank God in Mumbai

Share your comment ×