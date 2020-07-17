Bhuj: The Pride of India: Sonakshi Sinha drops FIRST LOOK as ‘brave’ Sunderben Jetha Madharparya

Today, Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to share the first look from Bhuj- The Pride of India and in the film, she plays the role of social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya

A few days back, the makers of Bhuj- The Pride of India confirmed and announced that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Nora Fatehi, among others will release digitally, and today, Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to unveil her first look from the film. Sharing the first look of her character on social media, Sonakshi wrote, “Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

Bhuj- The Pride of India is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the film is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. While Ajay Devgn portrays the role of Vijay Karnik, and the film is based on true events of the Indo-Pak war, wherein 300 local women helped in reconstruction of destroyed airbase in Bhuj, Gujarat.

During the virtual press conference, when Ajay was asked about the film and his role, the actor had said that Bhuj: The Pride of India is an interesting film and after Tanhaji, Bhuj is also based on a true story, the war of 1971. “It’s a very interesting film about how a group of people saved Bhuj from getting taken over during the war. I won’t reveal more than this right now. I think it’s a big scale for me.”

