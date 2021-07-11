Bhuj: The Pride of India Teaser: Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha & Sanjay Dutt starrer is high on patriotism

Bhuj: The Pride of India Teaser features quick glimpses and gives us a good look at Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk and Nora Fatehi.

With Bhuj: The Pride of India finally heading to streaming platform, the makers dropped the official teaser of action-packed film on Sunday. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Pranitha Subhash, and Ihana Dhillon, the film is all set to take us back in time. The teaser features quick glimpses of what the trailer will hold. However, we do get a good look at Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk and Nora Fatehi.

In the teaser, Bhuj which is set in 1971, features the land, water and air against the backdrop of a burning nation. Packing a punch with its patriotism and valour, the brief 32-second teaser also gives glimpses of song and dance, the Indian Air Force and the tricolour as well as a suave Ajay Devgn.

The makers have called Bhuj: The Pride of India -- the greatest battle ever fought. Check out Bhuj: The Pride of India teaser:

Trailer of Bhuj: The Pride of India is set to release tomorrow, 12 July. Whereas, the film is set to release ahead of Independence Day on 13 August on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The war drama will see Ajay Devgn donning the Indian Air Force uniform for the first time onscreen as he is essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, there can soak into the teaser and trailer that is set to release on Monday.

What are your thoughts on the Bhuj: The Pride of India teaser? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

