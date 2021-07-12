Bhuj: The Pride Of India Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt & Co promise a tale of valour and sacrifice

Ajay Devgn took to social media to share the trailer of Bhuj: The Pride Of India starring him, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk. The film is all set to arrive on Disney+Hotstar on Independence Day 2021.

On Monday, Ajay Devgn took to social media to share the trailer of the highly awaited film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Showcasing the greatest battle ever fought, Bhuj: The Pride Of India's trailer showcases how India fought Pakistan at Bhuj when the odds were against them. The trailer showcases how Ajay's character got help from characters played by Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk to win the battle against the enemies. The film also stars Pranitha Subhash, and Ihana Dhillon.

Taking to his social media handle, Ajay shared the trailer and wrote, "When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Hundred points symbol. Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia." The story of the film revolves around the 1971 War between India and Pakistan when the entire Bhuj base was destroyed by Pakistan and then IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik reconstructed it with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar.

Take a look:

Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik while Sanjay, Sonakshi, Nora will be seen in powerful roles as they back him and the nation when it is needed the most. As soon as the trailer dropped, fans began lauding the plot of the film.

The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bunny Sanghavi, Vajir Singh & Abhishek Dudhaiya. It is all set to drop on August 13, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar.

Credits :YouTube

