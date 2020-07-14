  1. Home
Bhumi Pednekar & Konkana Sen’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to release on Netflix? Here’s what we know

As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will witness a digital release. Read on!
Ever since the lockdown, since all theatres across the nation are shut, many producers have announced that they will be releasing their films on OTT platforms. From Gunjan Saxena, Dil Bechara, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2 to others, a host of films will witness a digital release and another film that will release on Netflix is Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Ekta Kapoor’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar will release on Netflix. Directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame director Alankrita Shrivastava, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Vikrant Massey, and Amol Parashar in prominent roles. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, and the first look of the film was released on October 15 2018 by producer Ekta Kapoor on Twitter.

Talking about Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, the story of the film revolves around two cousins Dolly and Kajal and about a secret shared by them. Earlier, a trade source had told Pinkvilla that since the film is mounted on a very small budget, like Alankrita's last film Lipstick Under My Burkha, the film is very socially relevant, and caters to a particular target audience, which is also similar to what the OTT giants cater to.

