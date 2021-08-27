B.I admits to drug case charges and submits apology letter; Prosecution demands 3 years in prison for him

The first trial for soloist and former iKON member B.I’s drug case was held on August 26 at the Criminal Settlement of the Seoul Central District Court. The artist has been charged with violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, Etc. for the purchase and use of marijuana and LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) in 2016.

Prior to the hearing, it was reported that B.I has submitted a letter of apology to the court through his agency IOK Company which reads, “I can’t turn back the past and my mistakes as they have already happened but I have been thinking about how I can help improve the world and help create a better society for the rest of my life.”

In May this year, B.I’s charges came to light and the singer underwent a total of 9 tests and investigations for his case. The prosecution stated that B.I had used marijuana three times during 2016 and had also purchased LSD then.

Following this, B.I admitted his charges saying, “I admit to all of these charges and am self-reflecting.”

The prosecution has requested three years in prison for the singer as well as a fine of 1.5 million KRW (approximately USD 1,300) for the same.

B.I separated from his then group iKON in June 2019 following suspicions of drug usage and had earlier denied all the charges against him. He then started his solo career by joining as the Executive Director of IOK Company and released his charity single album ‘Midnight Blue’ in March 2021 followed by the studio album ‘Waterfall’ in June.

The sentencing trial for B.I’s drug case will be held on September 10, 2021.

