B.I announces single Tasty releasing on May 20 alongside special performance at 2024 Tour HYPE UP in SEOUL

B.I would be marking his return with the new single Tasty which is scheduled to release in May. The rapper was formerly a member of the group iKON. He parted ways with the group in 2019He is known for his tracks like BTBT and Illa Illa. Here are the details of his latest comeback.

B.I to drop single Tasty

On May 12, former iKON member B.I announced that he would be releasing his single Tasty on May 20 at 12 pm KST which is 8:30 am IST. He would also be performing to this track for the first time at his B.I 2024 Tour HYPE UP in SEOUL which is scheduled to take place on the same day. The teaser poster of the song revealed a refreshing vibe raising anticipation for his upcoming musical release.

More about B.I

B.I made his debut as an idol in 2015 as the leader of the K-pop boy group iKON with the album Welcome Back. The track Rythm Ta from the album became a hit. LOVE SCENARIO, which was released in 2018 became their claim to fame. The song became a super hit and trended amongst the South Koreans big time.

In 2019, B.I departed from iKON and exited YG Entertainment due to drug controversies. Following this, he went on a hiatus. The idol marked his comeback as a soloist as he featured on Epik High's album in January 2021. In March, he returned with a charity single album, Midnight Blue (Love Streaming).

As a soloist he has released hits like BTBT, Keep Me Up, Lost At Sea (Illa Illa 2) and many more. B.I made his last comeback on November 10, 2023, with his third EP Loved. On October 27, he unveiled the music video for the pre-released single Loved. He has made a space for himself in the K-pop industry.

