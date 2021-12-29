B.I to be the first Asian & K-pop artist as a part of GRAMMYs Global Spin

Marking another massive milestone in his journey as a musician, singer and rapper B.I has been announced as a part of the lineup for this year’s GRAMMYs Global Spin. Taking to a live performance, he will be present on the show’s January 4 edition. According to reports, this December, B.I received an offer to choose and arrange a song for the live stage from the Grammys.

GRAMMYs Global Spin is a mini concert series taken on by the team of the prestigious award show where they aim to promote noteworthy music around the world. It first began in September 2020, bringing together artists from around the globe. This has officially made B.I as the first Asian and the first K-pop artist to be announced as a part of their performing lineup.

B.I made his solo debut on March 19, 2021 with the charity single album ‘Midnight Blue (Love Streaming)’ and further went on to release his first solo studio album ‘Waterfall’ on June 1, 2021. Following the immense success of his releases, features and other collaborations, B.I continued to greet fans with more music by putting out the first half of his second studio album, ‘COSMOS‘ on November 11, 2021.

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced for January 31, 2022. B.I will be present at the GRAMMYs Global Spin performance airing on January 4 at 1 PM EST (11:30 PM IST).

