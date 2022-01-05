B.I becomes the first Korean artist to feature in the GRAMMYs Global Spin series

On January 4, B.I became the first K-pop and Asian act to be featured in the GRAMMYs ‘Global Spin’ series. The South Korean singer-songwriter performed his song ‘Nineteen’ live on the latest episode of the series. In the video shared on the Recording Academy’s official YouTube account, B.I is introduced as a talented musician, saying “He has always had a clear vision of the impact he wants to make with his music, which includes pushing the boundaries of Korean musicians in K-pop to a more global platform.”

Watch the official live performance video of B.I’s ‘Nineteen’ on ‘Global Spin’, below:

B.I also shared a clip of the performance on his Instagram account, along with a couple of backstage photos, saying “Thank you GRAMMYs! Love ya!”.

B.I is a rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer, who debuted as the leader of the boy group iKON under YG Entertainment, in 2015.

After his departure from iKON in 2019, B.I debuted as a solo artist in 2021, with his self-written charity single album, ‘Midnight Blue (Love Streaming)’. His first full-length charity studio album, ‘Waterfall’ that was released soon after, was included in Time magazine’s ‘The Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2021’ list.

B.I also featured on LeeHi’s track ‘Savior’, and released the digital single ‘Lost At Sea (Illa Illa 2)’, featuring Bipolar Sunshine and Afgan. He then went on to release the first half of his second studio album ‘COSMOS’, which topped the iTunes song charts in 15 regions. B.I’s GRAMMYs Global Spin performance song ‘Nineteen’ is also a part of ‘COSMOS’.