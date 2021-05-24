B.I collaborates with 1MILLION Dance Studio choreographer in their latest video; Fans left in awe

B.I never fails to pamper his fans. This time, it's a dance choreo!

After previously releasing a performance film for the solo debut album WATERFALL, this time, B.I has released a collaboration video with 1MILLION Dance Studio.

In their latest video released on Sunday, May 23, 1MILLION Dance Studio choreographer Youngbeen Joo, with his crew, danced on Drake's What's Next. Joining him in the video was none other than B.I. Through this video, fans can see B.I's dazzling dance skills with the other incredible dancers at 1MILLION Dance Studio.

1MILLION Dance Studio is a powerhouse dance studio located in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea. Their choreographers have produced dances for SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and more including K-Pop artists like Jay Park, and TWICE. Even clothing brands and tourism organizations are aware of the choreographers' talents and have collaborated with them. They have collaborated with brand names like FILA, Nike, and Galaxy among others.

B.I had been focused more on production and songwriting since his debut. Seeing him go all out for the choreography might seem novel for quite a few fans but it would be thrilling nonetheless. It would be more exciting to have him back at the studio with a song of his own.

B.I is currently preparing to release his first full-length solo album Waterfall, with the title track illa illa. The album is slated for release on June 1, 2021. This will mark his official return since leaving iKON and YG Entertainment in 2019.

Are you excited for B.I's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

