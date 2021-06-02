B.I drops his first full length album WATERFALL; Jumps to #2 on iTunes Hip Hop/Rap albums chart

B.I is back and we are loving it! Read on to find out.

Nobody is doing it like B.I! The talented and charismatic rapper began his solo career in 2020 by launching his own label, 131LABEL, with the industry’s top professionals whose mission is to globalize Korean music and make it mainstream, whilst keeping an authentic identity. Since then, he has been releasing amazing music, the most recent one being 'Got It Like That', an amazing cross-culture collaboration between B.I, Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh. The release of 'Got It Like That' landed placements on over 15 New Music Friday Playlists across the globe and garnered rave reviews from places such as MTV and NME.

Now, the multi-faceted South Korean Rapper, Singer-Songwriter, and Record Producer, B.I, drops his first full-length album as a solo artist, WATERFALL, today. This highly anticipated release also consists of a music video for the title track, “illa illa,” which was written and composed by B.I. The video has garnered nearly 3 million views within the first few hours, and the album has jumped to the number 2 spot on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap albums chart just below DMX. Consisting of 12 tracks, B.I’s first full album WATERFALL is the true story of his musical journey and a token of appreciation for all the people who have helped and supported him along the way. Water in many literary works represents the flow of life, and each track on this album is meant to take its listener on a journey together from the waterfall to the vast seaside!

“The waterfall that begins with falling down, That’s me”, a stand out line from B.I's new album is representative of the talented rapper's rise from the ashes like a phoenix and his ground-breaking success ever since. This album is symbolically referencing the idea that the only way is up when people fall down because water and ambition know only one way, which is the way forward.

Elaborating further on the title track “illa illa,” B.I shares, "I wrote the song wishing that it could provide comfort to those that listen to it. Everyone has their own struggles whether it be with relationships, work, family, loneliness. As much as it can seem difficult at the time, there is a beach in the distance. To remember that every chapter that closes just means that a new chapter is about to begin.”

Another stand out track on this album, “Daydream,” features K-pop powerhouse Lee Hi, and marks their second collaboration. The album closes out with the track “Re-birth,” a message to himself and listeners that every new road must start at the beginning.

Check out the complete tracklist below:

illa illa (Title)

Daydream (Feat. Lee Hi)

Numb

Illusion

Flow Away

Help me

Remember me

STAY (Feat. Tablo)

GRAY

Then

Re-Birth

You can check out illa illa official MV below:

Credits :131 LABEL OFFICIAL

