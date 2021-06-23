B.I gives a sneak peek of his new life with first ever vlog; Tries rock climbing, studies English & more

Watch B.I's vlog and know more about the singer, rapper and song-writer here.

B.I, also known as Kim Hanbin, returned as a powerful solo artist with his debut solo album ‘Waterfall’. The rapper launched his own record label called 131Label and through it, released his album on May 14, 2021. His addictive title track MV of ‘illa illa’, released on June 1, 2021, now sits at 19.9 million views on YouTube. As the rapper, singer and song-writer started his new life, he posted his first-ever vlog, giving fans a sneak-peek into his routine.

The vlog is titled ‘BI-LOG’ and gives a cute summary of what to expect in the title itself. In the six minute, 13 seconds video, he shows his adorable side to the fans. The video starts with him travelling to the destination for a video call fanmeet. After that, he films a mukang, where he enjoys Dak gang jeong but soon shows regret over the company not sending chopsticks or soy sauce with it! He then heads over to a rock climbing place as he thinks he doesn’t have an ‘active’ hobby. He climbs up the walls and succeeds quite a few times, only to hilariously give up later. There’s also a funny edit scene which shows him cheerleading and commenting on other rock climbers with sentences such as - “Yes, that’s the spirit!”, “Yes! Don’t give up”.

The last segment is of B.I going for his English class. He tells his English teacher about the activities he did in English, trying to improve his skills. He also says that he is filming the session, to which the teacher replied with, “The fans are going to love this”. But a shy B.I replied with, “I don’t think so”, saying in the captions that he will try better next time.

Watch B.I’s first vlog below:

