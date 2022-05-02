B.I’s pre-release single for ‘LOVE OR LOVED’ to drop in May
The soloist announced his ‘2022 Global Album Project’ last month.
On April 21, B.I released an exciting teaser video announcing his global album project, titled ‘LOVE OR LOVED [L.O.L]’. At the time, B.I had announced that his ‘2022 Global Album Project’ would include a pre-release single and two separate EPs. As of midnight KST on May 2 (May 1, 8.30 pm IST), we finally have an update on the project!
B.I will be dropping his pre-release single on May 13 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). The singer announced the news via a theatrical new poster emblazoned with the words ‘LOVE OR LOVED PART 1’. The ‘Coming Soon’ poster takes on a movie-esque vibe, showing a figure standing on the edge of a rooftop with his back to the camera, and overlooking a brightly lit cityscape. Check out the poster, below:
Last year, B.I made his debut as a solo artist with the release of his self-written charity single album ‘Midnight Blue (LOVE STREAMING)’, followed by his full length charity studio album ‘WATERFALL’, which went on to be included in Time Magazine’s list of ‘The Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2021’. B.I’s most recent musical release was the first part of his self-written second studio album ‘COSMOS’ in November 2021, which topped the iTunes song charts in 15 regions.
Earlier this year, in January 2022, B.I became the first K-pop and Asian act to be featured in the GRAMMYS’ ‘Global Spin’ series, where the singer-songwriter performed his song ‘NINETEEN’ from ‘COSMOS’.
