B.I’s pre-release single for ‘LOVE OR LOVED’ to drop in May

On April 21, B.I released an exciting teaser video announcing his global album project, titled ‘LOVE OR LOVED [L.O.L]’. At the time, B.I had announced that his ‘2022 Global Album Project’ would include a pre-release single and two separate EPs. As of midnight KST on May 2 (May 1, 8.30 pm IST), we finally have an update on the project!

B.I will be dropping his pre-release single on May 13 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). The singer announced the news via a theatrical new poster emblazoned with the words ‘LOVE OR LOVED PART 1’. The ‘Coming Soon’ poster takes on a movie-esque vibe, showing a figure standing on the edge of a rooftop with his back to the camera, and overlooking a brightly lit cityscape. Check out the poster, below:

Last year, B.I made his debut as a solo artist with the release of his self-written charity single album ‘Midnight Blue (LOVE STREAMING)’, followed by his full length charity studio album ‘WATERFALL’, which went on to be included in Time Magazine’s list of ‘The Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2021’. B.I’s most recent musical release was the first part of his self-written second studio album ‘COSMOS’ in November 2021, which topped the iTunes song charts in 15 regions.

Earlier this year, in January 2022, B.I became the first K-pop and Asian act to be featured in the GRAMMYS’ ‘Global Spin’ series, where the singer-songwriter performed his song ‘NINETEEN’ from ‘COSMOS’.

