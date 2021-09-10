B.I’s probationary sentence, fine, and community service for drug case announced

On September 10, soloist and former iKON member, B.I’s sentence for his drug case was announced. Seoul Central District Court sentenced him to 4 years of probation, with 3 years in prison if he violates the terms of the sentence or partakes in any drug-related act. The prosecution had requested 3 years in prison and a 1.5 KRW fine on August 26.

Along with this, 80 hours of community service, 40 hours of a drug treatment course, and an additional fine of 1.5 million KRW (approximately 1300 USD) were also ordered by the court. B.I was charged with the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc. for the purchase and use of marijuana and LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) in 2016.

The court said, “It cannot be regarded as a crime out of simple curiosity, and the drug use of celebrities has a great impact on society by weakening adolescents' awareness of narcotics.” Talking about the probationary period, the court stated, “The accused has admitted all the crimes and is reflecting on his wrongdoing, and the parents are also promising to lead the accused in the right direction. We also took into account the fact that social ties with his family and neighbours seem to be maintained well.”

A trial was held on August 26, before which B.I submitted a letter of apology to the court through his agency IOK Company expressing his views to do better in the future. He admitted the charges against him after going through multiple investigations.

