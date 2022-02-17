B.I signs contract with American agency managing Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Coldplay & more

On February 17, it was announced that B.I has signed a contract with American agency Wasserman for handling his promotions in the U.S. His homeland agency, IOK Company, where he also acts as the Executive Director revealed that an exclusive contract had been signed with the American agency.

Further, it was also revealed that he will be partnering with Tom Windish who has previously managed American superstar soloist Billie Eilish. Wasserman is home to multiple big names in the music industry including Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Skrillex, and more, with their latest addition being Korean soloist B.I.

The former iKON member debuted solo last year with a single album, ‘Midnight Blue (Love Streaming)’ after departing from his former group and label. His fresh start was met with love from fans around the world as it scored him multiple milestones. B.I became the first Asian and K-pop artist to star in GRAMMY's ‘Global Spin Live’ where he performed his highly favoured track ‘NINETEEN’ from his latest album ‘Cosmos’ on January 4, 2022.

Now, set to take his steps further and expand his horizons as he continues to grow as an artist, B.I will be joining hands with Wasserman for his global activities. This has excited IDs, his fandom, for all the upcoming international exposure he is sure to receive with an experienced and well-known agency behind him.

