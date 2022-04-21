B.I teases the upcoming global album project with a mysterious clip; WATCH

B.I released an announcement teaser video announcing the start of the global album project on April 21st. In the teaser video, a computer equipped with a heart-shaped memory card appears, and the words 'B.I 2022 Global Album Project', 'Love or Loved (LOL)', and 'Coming Soon' are displayed on the monitor in turn, giving information about the global album project.

Also, the keywords 'Pre Single', 'EP 1', and 'EP 2' seem to hint at B.I's activities this year. Attention is focused on what kind of music B.I will fill in the question mark and meet with music fans. B.I has been working continuously with domestic and foreign producers and artists for this global album project. B.I's 'Love or Loved (LOL)' is expected to unfold with a high degree of perfection with a variety of expandable music.

B.I, who started a new leap as a solo artist after releasing his first full-length album 'Waterfall' after 7 years of debut last year, released his first Asian album in January in the US Grammy's performance series 'GRAMMYs Global Spin'. , and got a good response as a K-pop artist. He also recently signed a contract with Wasserman, a large American agency through American management Transparent Arts, and has been heralding active global music activities.

Through this, anticipation is gathering for the musical action that B.I, which has imprinted its presence on music fans all over the world, will show in earnest this year.

B.I's global album project will be released sequentially at a later date.

