B.I unveils exciting teaser for new pre-release single ‘BTBT’ featuring Soulja Boy and DeVita

On May 6th, B.I released the poster featuring the artists who participated in the pre-release single 'BTBT' which is part 1 of the 2022 global album project 'Love or Loved (LOL)'. The poster contains images of B.I, Soulja Boy, and DeVita. The track will be released through online music sites around the world on May 13th.

Soulja Boy, who has hit songs including 'Crank That' and hook melodies, and DeVita, who received attention at home and abroad, are raising expectations about what kind of music they made with B.I. In addition to the two artists, the three-time Grammy-nominated producer team Stereotypes also participated and drew attention.

B.I did amazingly well as a solo artist by releasing the regular album 'WATERFALL' and the half album 'COSMOS' last year. This year, through the American management company Transparent Arts, he signed a contract with Wasserman, a large American agency, and announced the launch of the global album project.

B.I debuted as the leader of the boy band iKon under YG Entertainment and is credited with the production and songwriting for all releases by the group. After his departure from iKon in 2019, B.I was appointed as the executive director of IOK Company in 2020 and continues to record under IOK Music affiliate 131 Label.

B.I debuted as a solo artist in 2021, with the release of his self-written charity single album ‘Midnight Blue (Love Streaming)’ and full-length charity studio album ‘Waterfall’. He released the first part of his self-written second studio album, ‘Cosmos’, on November 11, 2021.

