BIBI and Becky G release sensual music video for multilingual track Amigos; Watch

BIBI and Becky G's Amigos

On November 17, BIBI and Becky G dropped their track Amigos. The song is a collaboration between the two global queens who have in the past impressed audiences with their amazing vocals. The song is sung in both Spanish and Korean but the track doesn't feel jarring at all; their voices blend perfectly. In the video, Becky G and BIBI take a ride together in a car and arrive at the pool party. At the party, both the ladies sport amazing swimsuits and show off their good looks. That's not all, the sensual video is also supported by their splendid vocals which match the visuals very well.

In the past, Becky G has also collaborated with BTS member J-Hope for the renewed version of Chicken Noodle Soup. She also joined him for his performance at the Lollapalooza music festival in 2022. J-Hope and Becky G's collaboration was loved by fans as the two displayed their astounding friendship on and off stage.

More about BIBI

BIBI officially made her debut with her track Binu in 2019. In 2018, she took part in the SBS survival show The Fan and became the runner-up.

In April 2021, she released her EP Life is a Bi... Following that, in October she released her track The Weekend which was a collaboration with 88rising. In 2022, the singer released her first full-length album, Lowlife Princess: Noir. BIBI shot to fame with her track Vengence. She made her acting debut in 2021 with the movie Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming. 2023 saw her appear in three releases which include the films Phantom, Hopeless, and the hit drama The Worst of Evil which featured Ji Chang Wook as the lead.

BIBI is known for her iconic and rebellious style. She goes against the norms and sings about risqué topics.

