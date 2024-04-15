BIBI and GOT7's Jackson Wang drop unreleased all-English track Feeling Lucky at Coachella 2024; Watch performance

GOT7 member Jackson Wang and BIBI took over the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024. The duo left the audience mesmerized with their fiery performance. The idols also collaborated on their latest track, Feeling Lucky, which they unveiled as they performed at the music festival.

The song has not been released, and the duo plans to drop it on the streaming platforms soon.

Jackson Wang and BIBI unveil new track, Feeling Lucky, at Coachella 2024

On April 15 (IST), GOT7's Jackson Wang and BIBI performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024. The artists performed together to their unreleased all-English track, Feeling Lucky. The song is set to be released on streaming platforms soon. Watch the performance of their latest track here.

More about BIBI and GOT7's Jackson Wang

BIBI officially made her debut with her track Binu in 2019. In 2018, she took part in the SBS survival show The Fan and became the runner-up.

In April 2021, she released her EP Life is a Bi... Following that, in October, she released her track The Weekend, which was a collaboration with 88Rising. In 2022, the singer released her first full-length album, Lowlife Princess: Noir. BIBI shot to fame with her track Vengence. She made her acting debut in 2021 with the movie Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming. 2023 saw her appear in three releases, which include the films Phantom, Hopeless, and the hit drama The Worst of Evil, which featured Ji Chang Wook as the lead.

BIBI is known for her iconic and rebellious style. She goes against the norms and sings about risqué topics.

Jackson Wang is a member of the popular K-pop boy group GOT7. They made their debut in January 2014 with Girls Girls Girls. He formed his own record label, Team Wang, under which he manages his solo activities. He debuted as a soloist in 2019 with the album Mirrors, which also entered the Billboard 200 charts. The artist is known for tracks like LMLY, Pretty Please, Cruel, and more.

