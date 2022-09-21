BIBI joins Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi starrer action drama ‘The Worst Evil’?

'The Worst Evil' is a work co-produced by Baram Pictures and Mana Pictures, a production subsidiary of Kakao Entertainment. It will be released on Disney+. Director Han Dong Wook of the movie 'When You Love a Man' is directing, and actors Ji Chang Wook , Wi Ha Joon , and Im Se Mi have been confirmed to appear.

According to the entertainment industry on September 21st, BIBI was recently offered to appear in 'The Worst Evil'. BIBI's agency, Feelgood Music, said, "It is true that she received a love call from 'The Worst Evil'. She is currently checking her schedule to see if she can appear.”

After two weeks of joining Netflix's 'Sweet Home', BIBI's sudden departure became known through a report from a South Korean media outlet, and rumors abound about the background. Some netizens were also concerned that BIBI was related to the incident on social media handles in July and said, "Isn't the condition problem caused by an over-scheduled schedule?"

However, it was reported that the departure from 'Sweet Home' had nothing to do with BIBI's health condition. An entertainment industry official said, "As 'Sweet Home' was filming seasons 2 and 3 together, all the cast gave up their individual schedules and are always on standby. As a singer and broadcaster, BIBI, who is active on various platforms both domestically and abroad, had a difficult time filming for 'Sweet Home' with her schedule."

In fact, while she was coordinating overseas schedules, it was reported that she had a disagreement with the production team of 'Sweet Home' and chose to leave. BIBI is a South Korean singer-songwriter. In 2017, she signed with Feel Ghood Music after Yoon Mirae discovered her self-produced songs on SoundCloud. She appeared as a contestant in SBS competition show ‘The Fan’, where she eventually finished in second place. She made her official debut with the single ‘Binu’ on May 15, 2019.

