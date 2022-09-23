BIBI reportedly approached to join Song Joong Ki for ‘Calamity’

Singer BIBI is in talks for yet another role. According to initial reports, female soloist BIBI has been approached for an acting role in the upcoming movie ‘Calamity’ (working title). It is already known that Song Joong Ki has been cast as the male lead for the movie, which has raised quite the uproar from the actor’s fans.

This will not be BIBI’s acting debut as she previously starred in the movie Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming' (2021). However, the artist’s drama acting debut has been under the spotlight for quite some time now. She was revealed to have been cast in the apocalyptic horror ‘Sweet Home’ which is returning for season 2. However, earlier this week it was revealed that BIBI has stepped down from her role after a couple of weeks of filming after facing scheduling conflicts with the show’s creators. As ‘Sweet Home’ is planning for its second and third season simultaneously, the actors have been requested to be on standby at all times, which resulted in BIBI’s departure. Another actress has reportedly taken up the role and has begun filming.