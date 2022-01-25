BIBI’s ‘The Weekend’ breaks its own record by hitting a new peak on Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart

Soloist BIBI has made history on the Billboard charts! On January 23, BIBI’s song ‘The Weekend’ with 347aidan hit a new peak of number 29 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart. The chart ranks songs on the basis of the number of plays the songs received in a given week on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. For this chart, the ranking was determined on the basis of the tracking week from January 17 through January 23.

By ranking number 29, BIBI’s song ‘The Weekend’ has surpassed its one record as the highest-peaking song by a female K-Pop soloist in the chart’s history. The song debuted on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart in December 2021 at number 39, and has since been climbing up the ranks. Previously, the track had surpassed BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ‘MONEY’ (which was at rank 35) to become number 34, subsequently becoming the highest-peaking song by a female K-Pop soloist on the chart. Additionally, BIBI has also become the first Korean soloist to enter the Top 30 of the American Pop Radio chart.

BIBI’s ‘The Weekend’ with 347aidan is part of the 88rising-curated compilation album ‘Head In The Clouds III’, and was released in October 2021. The song had previously entered Genius Korea’s K-R&B chart at number 1. Meanwhile, BIBI is a Korean singer-songwriter, who signed with Feel Ghood Music in 2017, after being discovered by Yoon Mi Rae through SoundCloud. She made her official debut with her single ‘Binu’ in May 2019, and was recently also featured on soloist YENA’s track, ‘SMILEY’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Park Min Young, Song Kang & cast are hardworking professionals in new poster for Forecasting Love and Weather