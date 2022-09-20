BIBI steps down from Sweet Home 2 after couple weeks of filming due to scheduling conflicts
Singer BIBI will no longer be making her acting debut in ‘Sweet Home 2’.
‘Sweet Home 2’ will not mark BIBI’s long awaited acting debut. According to early reports, singer BIBI will no longer be acting in the sequel of the popular thriller. Earlier meant to make her K-drama debut as reported at the start of the month, BIBI has stepped down from the role after a couple of weeks of filming.
Netflix representatives have responded to the reports with confirmation and the cause for her departure saying, “BIBI was confirmed to star in ‘Sweet Home 2’ and was preparing for it, but the appearance was canceled due to timing issues including the filming schedule.” As for the probable vacancy and need to carry on the show, the officials have responded that another actress has taken up the role and is currently shooting for the same. It has not been revealed as to who has replaced the singer and if BIBI has taken on any other acting projects for her drama debut. The details of her unknown role have also been kept under wraps.
‘Sweet Home’ is the story of a troubled teenager who keeps to himself. He moves to a new apartment building, however his life takes a turn when ruthless monsters declare war on the inhabitants of the building. As of now actors Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Park Gyu Young, and Go Min Si, were confirmed to reprise their roles. Meanwhile Yoo Oh Sung, Oh Jung Se, Kim Moo Yeol, and Jung Jinyoung have been confirmed as new cast members.
‘Sweet Home 2’ is expected to premiere at the end of 2023.
