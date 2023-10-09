BIFF 2023: Moving, The Glory, SEVENTEEN’s Jun and more win big; here are the latest updates

Deemed as one of the most prestigious film festivals, the Busan Film Festival 2023 is being held from October 4 to 13 at the Busan Cinema Center. On October 8, the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards took place. South Korean content, actors, and idols took home multiple awards in various categories. The award ceremony was hosted by actor Kim Kangwoo and Momoland's Nancy. The girl group Alice and singer-songwriter Lee Seung Yoon also made an impact with their amazing performances.

Moving sweeps multiple awards

Of the 17 total categories in this event, Moving impressed the jury and bagged six awards. The series is the most-watched South Korean drama on Disney+ and is enjoyed by viewers as well. The writer of the drama and the webtoon, Kangfull, received the award for Best Writer. Ryu Seung Ryong who plays the role of Jang Ju Won took the award for Best Lead Actor. Lee Jeong Ha playing Kim Bong Seok and Go Youn Jung playing Jang Hui Soo received the award for Best Newcomer Actor and Best Newcomer Actress respectively. Moving also won the categories of Best Creative and Best Visual Effects.

Kim Jeong Hak, The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon and SEVENTEEN’s Jun and more win big

Lim Ji Yeon won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Park Yeon Jin in The Glory. She plays the antagonist in the series who is a bully and the protagonist charts out a plan to take revenge on her.

SEVENTEEEN member Jun, won the awards for the Rising Star of the Year award. He played the lead role in the Chinese drama Exclusive Fairytale. The coming-of-age story revolves around two childhood sweethearts. The idol also released his single Psycho as a soloist in July this year.

Kim Jeong Hak who is known for his works like Sandglass and The Legend received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The South Korean webseries, Weak Hero Class 1 took the award for the Best OTT Original. It narrates the story of a student who goes up against the bullies in his class.



