The Big Bang Theory's THIS lead star to make a cameo in the upcoming episode of Young Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory alum, Simon Helberg aka Howard Wolowitz is all set to guest star in the upcoming episode of Young Sheldon. As reported by E!, Simon will revisit Howard by providing his voiceover, as the character will help adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) reveal the origins of young Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) relationship with engineering. The episode is all set to air on November 18.

Young Sheldon's executive producer, Steven Molaro spoke about the opportunity to work with Simeon again and said, "But it's always extra fun when we're able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines. Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon's long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon – even in voiceover on Zoom…it's absolutely one of our best episodes."

Before Helberg, Young Sheldon has already had voice cameos from Kaley Cuoco, aka Penny in season three, and also Mayim Bialik who returned to voice Amy in the fourth season.

In Young Sheldon, Ian Armitage plays the younger version of Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper, and stars opposite Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Matt Hobby among others.

After the massive success of The Big Bang Theory, which ran for 12 seasons, a spin-off series based on its lead character, Sheldon Cooper was introduced. Young Sheldon explores Cooper's childhood with sister Missy and brother George along with his parents while growing up in Texas. The series premiered its first season in 2018.

