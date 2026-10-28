Big Bang’s former singer Seungri is expecting his first child? Here’s what we know about ex K pop idol

Former Big Bang singer and songwriter Seungri is reportedly preparing to enter a new chapter in his life, with reports suggesting that he and his wife are expecting their first child. The 36-year-old former K-pop idol is said to be preparing for the baby’s arrival in January 2027.

Is former Big Bang member Seungri expecting his first child?

According to South Korean media reports, Seungri and his wife are expecting their first child, with the baby reportedly due in January 2027.

As reported by The Times of India, Seungri confirmed in an interview with a South Korean publication that he and his wife, a non-celebrity in her 20s, have registered their marriage. The couple is also reportedly preparing a home in Seoul’s Gangnam district ahead of the baby’s arrival.

The former singer has reportedly decided against holding a wedding ceremony, choosing instead to focus on building a family. Speaking about this new chapter, he reportedly reflected on his increased sense of responsibility and the need to move forward with a different perspective on life.

Seungri also reportedly addressed his past mistakes and the pain he had caused others, expressing regret over his actions. He is said to have expressed his desire to lead a quiet and sincere life, allowing his future actions to demonstrate his personal growth.

The former idol also reportedly appealed to the public to respect his family’s privacy and avoid unnecessary speculation about his wife and child. As neither is a public figure, he hopes they will be able to lead their lives away from media attention.

These reports come years after Seungri’s departure from the South Korean entertainment industry.

More about Seungri

Seungri, born Lee Seung Hyun, is a South Korean former singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur best known as a former member of the K-pop boy band Big Bang. He debuted with the group in 2006 under YG Entertainment and contributed to its rise as one of the most successful acts in K-pop.

In addition to his music career, Seungri pursued acting, appearing in the Japanese television drama Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo (2013) and the South Korean series Angel Eyes (2014).

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