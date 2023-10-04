Big Bet's actress Son Eun Seo announces november wedding plans with BA Entertainment CEO Jang Won Suk

Actress Son Eun Seo is all set to tie the knot, as disclosed by her agency Just Entertainment and reported by OSEN on October 4 KST. The joyous announcement reveals that Son Eun Seo is getting married to her boyfriend, movie producer Jang Won Suk. Well-known for her roles in K-Dramas such as Big Bet and Voice 2, the actress is now stepping into a new chapter in her life.

Son Eun Seo is set to tie the knot

According to the news outlet, the couple is set to tie the knot in November in Hawaii. The report highlights that the private ceremony will be an intimate affair, attended solely by the couple's families. The agency confirmed that Son Eun Seo has found a significant life partner and will be exchanging wedding vows next month. Her fiancé works in the film industry as a producer.

The wedding ceremony is planned to be a tranquil event, with only immediate family members from both sides in attendance. A representative from Just Entertainment shared that amid the flurry of wedding preparations, the Big Bet actress is also deciding on her next acting project. She aims to uphold her commendable image as an actress in the future. The representative extended a request, asking everyone to send warm congratulatory messages and continued support to Son Eun Seo as she embarks on this significant life chapter.

Son Eun Seo and Jang Won Suk

Son Eun Seo officially confirmed her romantic involvement with BA Entertainment's CEO, Jang Won Seok, back in February of this year. The couple, reportedly longtime acquaintances, embarked on their relationship in November. On February 23, Edaily reported that actress Son Eun Seo and BA Entertainment CEO Jang Won Suk were in a serious relationship, with marriage in mind.

In response to the reports, a representative from Son Eun Seo’s agency, JUST Entertainment, acknowledged the relationship, stating that it is true that Son Eun Seo and CEO Jang Won Suk are in a relationship. They also stated that it is difficult to comment on the other situation [regarding marriage] as it is their private lives. Now, the couple is set to tie the knot.

Son Eun Seo, who debuted in 2005 as a commercial model, has left a lasting impression with notable projects such as A Blood Pledge, Humming, My Daughter the Flower, May Queen, Payback and the Voice series. Her most recent role was in Disney+ Big Bet as Kim So Jung.

CEO Jang Won Suk gained recognition as the head of production for The King and the Clown, which garnered over 10 million moviegoers. Subsequently, he established BA Entertainment, known for producing films like Tunnel, The Outlaws, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, Tazza: One Eyed Jack, and Disney+ Big Bet. With these creative minds joining forces, the industry anticipates the significant contributions the power couple will make in the future.

