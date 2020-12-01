Big Hit Entertainment REACTS to BTS’ HISTORIC Billboard chart success with Life Goes On and Dynamite

Big Hit Entertainment recently reacted to BTS’ historic win at the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Scroll down to see what the agency had to say about the monumental news.

BTS is setting another remarkable milestone this year and taking the world by storm. On November 30th, Billboard released the HOT 100 chart ranking for the week dated December 5. BTS came in first and third place with their songs Life Goes On and Dynamite, respectively. BTS set an incredible milestone as the song Life Goes On became the first predominantly Korean song in history to top Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Dynamite was a song that was in English. BTS’ Big Hit Entertainment reacted to the big news and said: “Congratulations! Topping the HOT 100 chart with both Life Goes On and Dynamite!”

This is the third time BTS topped Billboard's HOT 100 this year, starting with Dynamite followed byJawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's Savage Love Remix, and they continue to amaze. BTS is yet to comment on their massive victory but stay tuned for their reaction.

In case you missed it, earlier today, BTS’ BE earned BTS it’s fifth No.1 on Billboard 200 with 242,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week ending November 26, as revealed by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Of the 242,000 units earned by BE, it comprises of 177,000 in album sales, 35,000 TEA units and 30,000 SEA units (which equates to 48.56 million on-demand streams of BE's songs). BE's first week happens to be the largest for a group's album, in terms of both equivalent album units and album sales, since BTS' previous Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7, which earned 422,000 units in its first week, with 347,000 in album sales.

Interestingly, BTS is the first group to earn two No.1's on Billboard 200 in 2020 and second act overall after YoungBoy Never Broke Again (38 Baby 2 and Top) to achieve this milestone. Along with BE and MOTS: 7, BTS achieved No. 1 on Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019).

ALSO READ: BTS becomes first group to earn two No 1's on Billboard 200 in 2020 with BE and Map of the Soul: 7

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×