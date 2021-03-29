Big Hit's new building to have a special BTS museum, to showcase the group's amazing achievements

BTS, recently moved to a new building located at the Yongsan Trade Center with a special museum dedicated to them.

The present is a good reminder of the time gone by and what we have achieved. BTS debuted on June 13, 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, then a small agency. The group rose to superstardom in subsequent years and Big Hit Entertainment rose to newer heights, and as of today, it is one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world. BTS recently moved to a new building located at the Yongsan Trade Center. The building is top-notch and has 19 floors above the ground and seven floors below the ground. This is enough to accommodate all the labels that will now be a part of HYBE.

According to a report by Star News, two of the seven floors underground will be dedicated to building a museum for BTS. This museum will cover the group's history since its debut in 2013. The septet's many records, trophies, awards and achievements will be exhibited in the museum. This ‘BTS Museum’ is expected to become another hot spot for fans around the world. This museum is planning to be opened to the public provided they pay a certain fee.

BTS members will be greeting fans through their own exclusive talk show Let's BTS, where they will be seen discussing their journey, career, achievements and incredible discography. The 2021 Special Talk Show called Let's BTS, which will be a special gift for ARMY around the world and is scheduled to broadcast on KBS 2TV for 100 minutes starting at 10:40 pm on March 29th.

